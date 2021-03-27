Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

