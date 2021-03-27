Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.02

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.02 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,703,443 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £310.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

