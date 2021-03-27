Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.00

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 32144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSREY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

