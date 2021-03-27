Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

