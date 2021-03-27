SVB Leerink Increases Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $22.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

