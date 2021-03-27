sUSD Market Cap Hits $142.84 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. sUSD has a market cap of $142.84 million and $29.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00639369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.