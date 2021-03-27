SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Sells 39,400 Shares

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,392,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

