Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,813 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $75,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after buying an additional 394,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

