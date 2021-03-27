Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.26% of Sun Life Financial worth $588,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

SLF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

