SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 811,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

