SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 762,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $52.50. 1,352,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

