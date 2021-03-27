SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 714,604 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 714,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,961 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,726,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

SPR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

