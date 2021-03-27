SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 689,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNC. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,162. The stock has a market cap of $971.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

