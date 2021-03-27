SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 667,274 Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 667,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 290,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

