Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $43.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Stride by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Stride by 9,469.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 1,159,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,473. Stride has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

