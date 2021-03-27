Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.56 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

