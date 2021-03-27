Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 42,640 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $55.96 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59.

