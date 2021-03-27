Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 95,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

