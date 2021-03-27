Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

