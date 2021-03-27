Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,421 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,665,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

BFAM opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.