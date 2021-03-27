Stewart B. Reed Sells 34,483 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Omega Flex by 546.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

