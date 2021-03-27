Steem Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $278.41 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,232.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.87 or 0.00897830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.19 or 0.00357777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00055837 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 389,703,797 coins and its circulating supply is 372,729,703 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

