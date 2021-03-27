Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $4.03 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

