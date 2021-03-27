Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322,224 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

