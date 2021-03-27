Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 92,343 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,551.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

