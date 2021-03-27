Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $15.05 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.13. 1,722,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

