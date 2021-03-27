Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 925.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $34,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of BA stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

