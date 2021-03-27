Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.24.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

