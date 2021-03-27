Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,102,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.5% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.63% of iShares S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.62 and a 12 month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

