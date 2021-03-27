SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SPYR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
SPYR Company Profile
