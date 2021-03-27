SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPYR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

