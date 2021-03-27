SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.43 Million

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce sales of $346.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $337.50 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

