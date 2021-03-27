Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT Lowered to $26.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. On average, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

