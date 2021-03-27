Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $35,664.80 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00328587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.