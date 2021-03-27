SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,404,100 shares, an increase of 1,359.8% from the February 28th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,531,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SCIE remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,046,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,435,641. SpectraScience has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
SpectraScience Company Profile
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for SpectraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpectraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.