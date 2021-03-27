SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $119.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

