SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,171 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 246,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $52.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

