Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMPNY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

