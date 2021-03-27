Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The business had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 27,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $230.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

