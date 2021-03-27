Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 30,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
