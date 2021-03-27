Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 30,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.