Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. ImmunoGen accounts for 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,160. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

