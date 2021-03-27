Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,255,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock worth $782,149.

ARQT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 88,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

