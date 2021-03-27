Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,135,753 Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,135,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Verastem accounts for about 1.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Verastem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Verastem by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Verastem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verastem by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.47. 2,423,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,921. The stock has a market cap of $424.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

