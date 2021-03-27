Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $594,000 in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Gamida Cell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 914,990 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 336,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,484. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $190.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

