Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 263,951 Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 226,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

