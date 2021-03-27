Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 227,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.9% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 533,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,114. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.