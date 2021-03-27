Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$163.32 on Friday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73.

Get Siltronic alerts:

SSLLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.