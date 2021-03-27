Signature Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $249.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after buying an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

