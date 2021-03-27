Sidoti Upgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) to Buy

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.59 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in QAD during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

