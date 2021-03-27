SHPING One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,739.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $164,135.64 and $20,739.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

