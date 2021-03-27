Short Interest in XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Decreases By 89.3%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

